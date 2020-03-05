Hometown Heroes: March 4th and Conquer

FOX21 and the American Red Cross are partnering once again to honor some Hometown Heroes – people who exemplify courage, kindness, and unselfish character. Today, we highlight the Community Service Hero — Kristen Christy. Her life’s work is the reason multiple people are here today.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kristen Christy has experienced her fair share of heartache; she’s survived the unthinkable, suicide in her family. Now she fights to save lives.

“We are at war,” said Community Service Hero recipient Kristen Christy. “We’re on an emotional battlefield, and there is no room for strangers on this emotional battlefield.”

She’s known to take her message on the road, going to over 70 different military bases to give hour-long presentations on resiliency and suicide prevention.

Christy’s first husband served in the Air Force for 18 years, four years after he returned home from his final deployment he died by suicide.

Christy said, “our story is about the aftermath of choices that we make, in life, and the effect that’s left afterward.”

Both of her sons attempted suicide after her first husband, which is difficult for any family, and for any mother. She’s changed her path from mother to teacher helping other people with the lessons she’s learned. People are taking notice.

“I have never met anyone with as much energy as Kristen,” James Ross said.

Officially 13 people have responded to Chirsty saying how her story saved their life.

“There is no room for silence on this battlefield, and we need to come together to help each other whether we’re civilians, veteran, active duty,” Christy explained. “We were not made to do life alone.”

March 4th is National Resilience Day thanks to Christy’s hard work. She said no matter the obstacle, we “march forth” and conquer.