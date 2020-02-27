Hometown Heroes: Service before self

FOX21 and the American Red Cross are partnering once again to honor some Hometown Heroes –people who exemplify courage, kindness, and unselfish character. Today, we’re highlighting an Air Force cadet who serves as a volunteer firefighter, leads cadets in the Air Force Academy’s EMT program as well as their peer program.

COLORADO SPRINGS — An Air Force Academy cadet is finding purpose in service before self.

Air Force Academy Cadet Charles Carr, “exemplifies just courage integrity and excellence in all he does,” said Master Sergeant Angela Gammage.

And that selflessness is making a difference.

“I was driving, something caught my eye in the right side, and there was a lady just laying in the middle of this crosswalk, in a very dimly lit area to where anybody who really wasn’t paying attention would’ve just not seen her,” Charles said.

Without hesitation, he pulled over to make sure she was visible to other drivers and to check on her to see if she was okay or needed help.

“What had happened was she had stepped in a pothole and really messed up her ankle and her back on the fall down, and she simply could just not get back up,” said Charles. “We stayed with her until we could hand her off to the ambulance we got her all back boarded packaged and in the ambulance and to the hospital in all of 5 or 6 minutes.”

It’s why MSgt. Gammage nominated Charles.

MSgt. Angela Gammage said, “I don’t understand with the riggers that USAFA places on cadets and how much they have to do academically, physically, militarily, he’s still able to maintain his EMT cert., teach others he’s a peer here which helps cadets who are dealing with difficult situations get through and get the help they need. As well as volunteer firefighting, and staying towards the top of his class. He’s really amazing in what he does.”

As an Air Force Academy cadet first class, it’s no surprise that Charles shares credit for his hard work.

“While I’m getting a lot of credit for these things, I really could not have done it without the team members around me, specifically those on the cadet first responders team here, though I’ve been in the position to train and lead them,” Charles continued. “I’ve learned so much more from them then they have from me and also from the peer program here. The amount of differences we’ve been able to make in other’s lives, it’s been absolutely incredible.”