Hometown Heroes: Going for the gold

FOX21 and the American Red Cross are partnering once again to honor some Hometown Heroes – people who exemplify courage, kindness, and unselfish character. Today, we highlight the Humanitarian Award Winner— Dick Celeste.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Dick Celeste is a politician and former United States Ambassador who now calls southern Colorado home.

Celeste and his family moved here in 2002 when he became the President of Colorado College.

“When we came here, we didn’t plan to stay. Our son was four at the time. We had just gotten back from India,” Celeste said.

One of Celeste’s first positions throughout his career was in the Peace Corps. President Jimmy Carter appointed him Director of the Peace Corps from 1979 to 1981.

He then went on to become a politician. In 1983 he was elected the governor of Ohio and served until 1991.

Shortly after that, President Bill Clinton appointed him as the United States Ambassador to India. He held that position from 1997 to 2001. Then he made his way to Colorado Springs.

“We’ve become enthusiastic boosters of Colorado Springs,” Celeste said.

Celeste held the CC President position for nine years. He said he focused on getting the college students engaged with their community in a variety of ways. He encouraged students to create their own outreach organizations.

After stepping down from his position at CC, he had another great idea in mind.

“I went to see the Mayor at the time, and I suggested there should be an Olympic Museum in the Springs,” Celeste said.

He made the idea of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum come to life. Construction on the museum started in June of 2017. They expect it to be finished by May of 2020.

“‘It will go on the bucket list of places people will say ‘I have to go to Colorado Springs Olympic and Paralympic museum hall of fame,'” Celeste said.

Celeste was nominated by William “Bill” Tutt, who has dedicated nearly 45 years to the Colorado Springs community. Celeste is being recognized as the 2020 Hometown Heroes, American Red Cross Humanitarian Award, which he was humbled by.

“I find it a bit shocking because I am a newcomer to the community. I feel like my contribution is modest,” Celeste said.

All of the 2020 Hometown Heroes will be honored on Thursday at a recognition event in Colorado Springs.

