Hometown Heroes: Father saved by El Paso County Sheriff’s Detective

FOX21 and the American Red Cross are partnering once again to honor some Hometown Heroes – people who exemplify courage, kindness, and unselfish character. Today, we highlight the First Responder Hero, Detective Timothy Ferrell, whose quick actions saved another man’s life.

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Sheriff Deputy, at the time, Timothy Ferrell stopped Katie Stewart’s husband from bleeding to death from an accidental gunshot wound.

If you ask Detective Timothy Ferrell, he’ll tell you he was in the right place at the right time for Mike Stewart.

“I was probably there within one to two minutes at most,” said Detective Ferrell when the call came in.

According to Ferrell, Mike’s wife, Katie, had called and told dispatch that her husband had been shot. When he arrived, Mike was lying in, mostly, a massive pool of blood on the floor. Mike was, clearing his handgun after going to the range when he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

“Through my handy, dandy Apple Watch, I called Katie, and she answered the telephone,” said Mike.

Katie continued, “he said ‘babe,’ and just, when I heard it in his voice, I just knew that something was wrong.” Katie then took it from there and called 9-1-1.

“We found Mike inside, laying inside, bleeding, and was unconscious at that point,” said Detective Ferrell.

Mike had shot through his femoral artery, and according to Detective Ferrell, once that’s severed – in about a minute and a half to three minutes, at the most, you can bleed out.

Detective Ferrell then, “put a tourniquet on [Mike’s] left leg to stop the bleeding.”

Because of his training in Basic Academy, In-Service Tactical Medical Training, and nine years as a combat medic in the Army with two combat tours in Iraq, Detective Ferrell knew to use two tourniquets.

“If it wasn’t for Deputy Ferrell, we wouldn’t be here today, that’s for sure,” said Mike.

Katie said, “his surgeon throughout the process kept saying if that deputy didn’t put those tourniquets on his leg, he would’ve died…I kept asking, can we please meet this guy like please we have to personally thank him.”

Detective Ferrell went to the hospital about a week into Mike’s recovery.

“It was one of the most emotional moments you could possibly imagine,” Mike said. “It was hard to come up with words; it was hard to come up with enough thanks.”

Mike and Katie said Detective Ferrell didn’t want the credit, mentioning other deputies AMR, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department, and others instead.

Mike said, “It was a lot of people that were there, but it all started with one.

“For once, I was able to make a difference and actually be able to get someone to be able to go home to their family at the end of the day,” said Detective Ferrell. “You take those moments to where you do make those differences, and it helps offset the times you don’t necessarily see a difference being made.