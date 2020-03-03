Hometown Heroes: Beyond the call of duty

FOX21 and the American Red Cross are partnering once again to honor some Hometown Heroes – people who exemplify courage, kindness, and unselfish character. Today, we highlight Dr. Leon Kelly, a compassionate man who used his medical expertise and analysis to help solve crimes and reduce problems like teen suicide in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The life of a coroner isn’t an easy one, but it’s one well worthwhile to Dr. Leon Kelly of El Paso County.

“My role in the community is, is not only to figure out you know how people are dying but to me, it’s really about why,” said Dr. Kelly.

It’s meeting a family in grief and giving them a why.

Danny Mientka nominated Dr. Kelly, saying, “Dr. Kelly looks for the answers that help families bring closure to a loss of life.”

For Dr. Kelly, it’s a way to figure out what went wrong and the chance to perhaps prevent it from happening again.

“To move that towards, well, that’s great, but what are we going to do about it,” said Kelly. “What are we going to do about preventing those same terrible things from happening to other people in the future?”

Dr. Kelly focused on a very vulnerable population, teens and suicide.

“I developed an investigative tool that went beyond just the ‘well how do we know they did this to themselves but rather what are the events that went into their life,'” Dr. Kelly said. “A much deeper dive into who these kids were, what was going on with them, why did they make this tragic decision.”

The rates in teen suicide in 2015 through 2017 saw a dramatic increase, according to Dr. Kelly. While they have continued to climb nationally, it has gone down in Colorado Springs by 50%. Kelly’s research may well have been part of that decrease.

“What keeps me going and what keeps you know the folks who do this with me going is that you know that bad things are going to happen, but what we do here is we take those bad things, and we use that to make good come of it,” said Dr. Kelly.