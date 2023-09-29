(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) will host its Inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival on Friday, Oct. 13.

PPSC says 24% of its student body is Hispanic, and they committed to fostering inclusivity and actively championing the success of its Hispanic and Latino students.

The festival will be a celebration and appreciation of cultures. It will highlight the rich histories, diverse cultures, and invaluable contributions made by Americans with Hispanic and Latino roots, according to the College.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak State College

Courtesy: Pikes Peak State College

Courtesy: Pikes Peak State College

Attendees can experience Folkloric Dance, traditional foods, and information booths emphasizing PPSC’s commitment to community growth. PPCS says anyone can get details about its educational pathways, catering to individuals regardless of their residence status.

The event is sponsored by the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society and the PPSC Office of Equity and Inclusion.