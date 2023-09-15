(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fiestas Patrias Celebration will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, Sept. 16 in downtown Colorado Springs with a two-day festival with vibrant colors, lively music, and rich traditions.

The Fiestas Patrias, also known as the Patriotic Festival commemorates Mexico’s Independence Day on Sept. 16, 1810. According to festival organizers, the festival has a rich history dating back to the “Grito de Dolores” or “The Shout of Freedom” by Priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla from Colima, Mexico which marked the beginning of Mexico’s fight for independence from Spain.

Last year was the first year the festival was celebrated in Colorado Springs, with almost 27,000 in attendance. Organizers said due to the success of last year’s festival, it has been extended to two days and is expecting over 40,000 people to attend.

The two-day festival will feature live music and dancing, Mexican wrestling, and vendor booths offering various goods and food.