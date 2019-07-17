Goodwill Hunting: Wedding dresses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We all know it pays to comparison shop. That rule also applies to Discover Goodwill stores. Not all things are priced the same at every store. I can give you at least two clear examples of this: yard tools and wedding dresses.

Window display at Discover Goodwill on Lake Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Since I’ve already showed you my obsession with lawn tools, I’ll share what I stumbled across while I was at the Discover Goodwill store on Lake Avenue in southwest Colorado Springs. I notice the window display had an entire wedding theme. It came complete with a wedding dress for the bride and suit for the groom.

The dress was still new with the tags on it for under $100. I priced it online and could see it wasn’t a top-of-the-line brand. However, it was about a quarter of the price at $49.99. They had two more inside with the tags on them for $80 and $90.









I’m not in the market for a new wedding dress and neither is my only daughter. Well, she better not be! However, you always have to be alert while Goodwill Hunting. I saw another two wedding dresses at the Goodwill near Carefree. One still had its tags on it and they both ran for $90. The tag was from Fiesta that was listed between $125 to $500 new online. They were all great deals. It just depends if you believe in good or bad omens that may come with a used wedding dress.

Look at it this way: According to national statistics, half of marriages in the United States end in divorce. So, if you buy a used dress, you’re going to a have a 50% success rate anyway. Go for it!