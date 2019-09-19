Golf community cleans up Midland Trail

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local golfers gathered at Vermijo Park to pick up trash scattered along the Midland Trail on Wednesday.

Matt Cardis, founder of Golf In Your State, partnered with the city to bring local golfers in for an afternoon of community service.

He has traveled all across America in a van to bring golfers together to clean up communities, feed the homeless, and a variety of other projects.

“The underlying goal of the Golf Wall Project is to change the perception of golf and golfers,” Cardis said. “My thought is that if I bring golfers together in different communities across the country, it might have an impact on a non-golfer that sees us.”

Jerry Cordova, Stormwater Specialist with the City of Colorado Springs, helped transport the trash collected.

“What a lot of folks don’t understand is that whatever trash you see in a parking lot, or in the land, or in the open space, ultimately makes its way to the waterways,” Cordova said. “A lot of single-use plastics, plastic water bottles, wrappers, cigarette butts, things that get discarded.”

Wednesday’s effort filled up the back of a pickup truck. The city is hoping the trend will spread in order to keep our parks clean.

“We like to say ‘Keep it clean, we’re all downstream,'” Cordova said. “That water flows to someone. Regardless of how young or old you are, you can come out and do something simple as a litter cleanup and make a huge impact in our neighborhoods and our community.”

“I’m leaving a footprint and you guys are finishing the trail, right, so I get these guys out here today, they do this, hopefully they think it’s cool and have fun and then they link up with Jerry to do a future initiative in the area,” Cardis said.

The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a Creek Week cleanup from September 28 through October 5. Tap here to volunteer.