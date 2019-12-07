Give! 2019: Rocky Mountain Field Institute

Colorado Springs – The Rocky Mountain Field Institute is part of the Indy GIVE! campaign this year. Their organization focuses on keeping Colorado’s trails and open land clean and kept up.

“We are the nonprofit stewards of public land in Southern Colorado. We actively educate and engage thousands of community volunteers every year through the completion of hands-on trail and restoration projects that help to conserve and protect our region’s treasured public natural landscapes. From recreational trail work to watershed protection and fire rehabilitation, our work keeps Colorado’s great outdoors great.”

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.