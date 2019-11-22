GIVE! Springs Recovery Connection helps locals stay sober

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Springs Recovery Connection in Colorado Springs is hoping to raise money this year in the Indy GIVE! campaign.

“We do not charge for our services, we do not bill insurance for our services,” Daun Gillam, the Program Director Springs Recovery Connection said. “All the services are free and that is why we need the community’s support.”

The organization is this regions, “Welcome to Recovery Center.” They said “while substance abuse treatment is typically an “event,” long-term recovery is where an individual will live, grow and find purpose.”

Sparkle Lindsay is recovering. She now volunteers to help others going through recovery at the center.

“They saved my life, I came down and was able to volunteer,” Lindsay said.

According to their Indy GIVE! campaign, many who have recently completed treatment or discharged from hospitals & ERs, or the criminal justice system, have difficulty finding support.

“While your watching people take their lives back you realize, you are doing that as well,” Lindsay said.

They also posted on their GIVE! campaign that: Roughly 1 in 4 US households, many including children, live every day with someone battling addiction. Our focus on family recovery impacts multiple generations.

On December 6th they will be hosting an open house for donors to come and check out their center.