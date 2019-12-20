GIVE! Project Angel Heart helps build stronger communities

At Project Angel Heart, food is medicine.

“We practice that by making and delivering food to people with life-threatening illnesses,” Colorado Springs Regional Manager Sally Rothstein said.

Every Saturday, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado donates its space to Project Angel Heart.

Volunteers are in charge of sorting through bags filled with medically tailored meals, all set to go to people battling serious or life-threatening illnesses.

“Don’t we all when we are not feeling good, reach for what’s convenient not what’s healthiest?” asked Rothstein. “It takes preparation to make good delicious food.”

That’s where Project Angel Heart and their volunteers come in.

Professional chefs and registered dietitians put out different meals each week, bettering the lives of nearly 250 people living in Colorado Springs.

“I know it’s helpful and I know it’s making a difference in the community,” volunteer Jeff Alexander, said.

Alexander has been with the organization for three years and says he’s building relationships through Project Angel Heart.

“I have found there are quite a few veterans out in the community and so when I interact with them that makes me feel good,” Alexander said.

This year Project Angel Heart is asking you Give! Back.

Project Angel Heart clients living with diabetes, heart failure, and COPD spend an average of 24% less on health care—a savings of $416-$736 per month.