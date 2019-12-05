GIVE 2019! Youth Documentary Academy gives kids a voice

COLORADO SPRINGS — Youth Documentary Academy (YDA) is a non-profit professional training program for young documentary filmmakers.

YDA gives teens the opportunity to have their voices heard, at no cost.

“Young people are dismissed often in the discourse, and for them to realize that the things right around them in their immediate life are the very things that are stories of our country and are worth telling,” Founder and Director of YDA Tom Shepard said. “That’s a pretty empowering thing to have at the age of 17 or 18.”

The 8-week summer program is selective, offering a small group of teens intensive hands-on instruction and mentoring.

Many students said the program was a life-changing experience.

“My film it’s called ‘After War’ and it’s about how my family dealt with PTSD and brain injuries my father suffered while in the military. I don’t want people to feel alone like I did… I just want to get my story out,” said former student Bailey Francisco.

Students in past years have shared their social issues – ranging from body image to mental health, adoption, immigration, suicide and more.

“YDA has made me into the person that I am today, I was kind of in a dark place when I made my film and they took that dark experience I had and they gave me power to present it to other people. Youth Documentary Academy is amazing,” said former student Bailey Francisco.

The stories are changing lives and inspiring those around them.

“I think as adults it’s uncomfortable to touch those more tender issues but when you see young people do it in such an open way – how can you not be inspired,” said Shepard.

At the end of the program, students complete a film, receive a certificate and learn how to distribute their films to film festivals, community organizations and television outlets.

