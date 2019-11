Wild Blue Cats!, a nonprofit cat rescue in Black Forest, specializes in at-risk cats and kittens that other organizations don’t have the time and resources to help. They’ve helped more than 4,350 animals since their inception in 2010, including more than 750 this year.

Joyce Walker, Michelle Burkhart, and Allison Duval joined us on FOX21 News with all the details.

