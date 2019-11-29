Give! 2019: Tri-Lakes Cares

MONUMENT, Colo. — For 35 years, Tri-Lakes Cares has been the local resource for families and individuals working through a financial crisis.

The organization provides food, rent and utility assistance, medical and prescription help, and much more.

Tri-Lakes Cares is a community-based, volunteer-supported resource center whose purpose is to improve people’s lives through emergency, self-sufficiency, and relief programs.

“We’re here for all shapes and sizes of people who need assistance to get back on their feet, provide them with emergency services self-sufficiency programs and relief services to provide a little bit of relief from chronic poverty,” said Executive Director Haley Chapman.

Poverty knows no boundaries and can hit anywhere and at any time.

“We’re those people that never expected to be in this position,” said Kimberly Crosby. “We came to that place where we really had to decide between paying rent, so us to not be homeless or eating you know and it was really hard it was really hard to ask anybody for anything, and Tri-lakes Cares really filled that hole for us and we’re whether or not we eat was not a question on the table anymore.”

One of the most important services offered is “Help Yourself, Market.”

Luise Thomas-Herr a Tri-Lakes client said, “you come in you can look at the shelves you can see what you want if there is something you need more of than just one, talk to a volunteer and guess what you got it in your bag okay you can take as much as you want and as much as your family needs so that you can have an okay food table.”

“We encourage usage of the Help Yourself Market for folks in the community that is the one program where there are no questions asked,” Chapman said. “You can come through I can come through anyone who’s declaring they’re food insecure they need a little extra it doesn’t matter where you live or what income you make that’s the program that’s open for everybody.”

All you need to do is walk through the door, and you’ll feel the TLC.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.