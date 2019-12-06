Give! 2019: The Phoenix

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Phoenix is a unique and effective approach to recovery from substance abuse disorder.

By pairing the transformative power of physical fitness with the intrinsic healing properties of a peer community, individuals break free of stigma and find hope in recovery.

The Phoenix offers a free sober active community to individuals who have suffered from a substance use disorder and to those who choose a sober life.

Using a peer support model, they help members heal and rebuild their lives while also striving to eliminate the stigma around recovery.

“There is a lot more to sobriety than just not drinking and not using and if you’re looking for an outlet, then The Phoenix is it,” said team member Scott Correa.

The Phoenix isn’t about dwelling on the past or revisiting painful memories, they’re about rising together to meet the challenges of recovery.

