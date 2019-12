COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) seeks to engage and transform people’s lives by providing equitable access to information, enrichment opportunities, and community connections via 15 facilities, online resources, and mobile library services.

It is a nationally recognized system of public libraries serving a population of more than 650,000 across 2,070 square miles in El Paso County, Colorado.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.