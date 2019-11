COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pawsitive Kidnections creates connections between underprivileged children and underserved animals by pairing therapy and rescue dogs with foster kids and families.

The program lets families see the healing power a dog or other animal can have on children. Then, they can consider rescuing a dog of their own, because while fostering is critical for children and animals in transition, nothing beats a forever family.

