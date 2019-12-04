Give! 2019: Our House Inc.

Our House provides services for adults with disabilities to empower their independence.

Chesen Frey started Our House just over 10 years ago. He said it was a calling to help those in our society who needed it most: the mentally disabled.

Our House’s work begins with people 18 to 21 years old, helping them transition from school. But it doesn’t stop there. They help adults 18 and up with their day and residential programs.

The clients at Our House will likely always need some kind of assistance. Our House helps pair them with a host family or caregiver.

The nonprofit receives federal funding, but they always need help to make their house feel like home.

