Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains is a faith-inspired, nonprofit human services agency providing adoption, foster care, older adult and caregiver, prevention, and refugee services. They provide help and support to children and families during their most challenging times. Brian Brant, vice president of child and family services, and Victoria Norton, community relations and special events coordinator, joined us on FOX21 News with details.
Give! 2019: Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains
by: Taylor BishopPosted: / Updated: