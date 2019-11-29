Give! 2019: Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center

Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center serves systematically underserved kids and those in domestic violence situations.
The nonprofit provides a safe space, help with homework, tutoring, and life skills.
But it’s the founder’s story that makes this organization so personal.
Founder Lisa Jenkins got married at age 19. She says she escaped that relationship with her life when she was just 24 years old, with three children. To say she understands where those she’s serving are coming from is an understatement.