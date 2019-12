COLORADO SPRINGS -- They call one room in the El Paso County Courthouse the happiest place on earth. It's an escape from the hustle and bustle of court business.

"When you come to the courthouse, you never know exactly how long anything is going to take. And it's not really a place for children to be running around in the hallways and certainly not outside of the courtrooms and not in the courtrooms," said Emma Webster, co-president of Court Care and local family law attorney.