The Teller Senior Coalition provides services to seniors in Teller County so they can remain independent in their homes and age in place. Services include transportation, home-delivered meals, homemaker services, respite for caregivers, and safety-related home repairs. They served 789 seniors last year, and expect to help close to 850 in 2019. Executive Director Katherine Lowry joined us on FOX21 News with more information.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.