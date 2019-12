Hillside Connection provides pathways to opportunities for first through sixth graders in southern Colorado Springs. They offer basketball camps, clinics, and summer league programs for young boys and girls, giving them a fair shot at success.

With an entire staff of volunteers and some sponsors, the basketball program has grown. With 120 children enrolled this winter, they’re hoping the Indy Give campaign will help them keep the enrollment open–and give everyone a jump on the competition.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.