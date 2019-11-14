Give! 2019: Harley’s Hope Foundation helps low-income pet parents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Harley’s Hope Foundation is part of the IndyGive campaign, and their goal is to help low-income pet parents in Southern Colorado and make being a pet owner possible.

Belle is one dog who was saved by the foundation. She is a beautiful Shepard mix who almost died from parvo. Her owner, Daniel Tracy, said this organization saved his dog’s life.

They are hosting their annual Tea and Biscuits fundraiser this Sunday at the Black Forest Community Center. This is their third year hosting it. Pets and families who come will also be able to get pictures with Santa.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.