GIVE! 2019: Greccio Housing supports low-income families

COLORADO SPRINGS — Greccio Housing is a local nonprofit that exists to create stable, safe, and supportive affordable-housing options for low-income individuals and families who work and live in Colorado Springs.

Greccio currently provides 501 apartments across 22 properties throughout Colorado Springs serving those making 80% or less of AMI with affordable rents that guarantee that they will not be overburdened with rent payments; ensuring their housing expense consumes no more than one-third of their gross monthly income.

Greccio is unique because they provide a variety of support services, classes, no-cost groceries, and a variety of other helpful resources.

250 individuals achieved an increase in financial skills through budgeting classes.

“My credit score has gone up 200 points, because of their budgeting classes. You know, Greccio doesn’t have to do all these things. They help us…they help us constantly,” said resident Bart Price.

Greccio is changing lives with its family atmosphere.

“Greccio is not only a leasing corporation.. “collect your rent”, I consider Greccio a family,” said Price.

