Give! 2019: Friends of Monument Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Friends of Monument Valley Park is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization made up of 280 members dedicated to restoring and maintaining the park.

“General Palmer gave this park to the people of Colorado Springs in 1907, and it’s important for us to know our history and preserve it,” said Teri Peisner, FMVP’s President.

Monument Valley Park is located near downtown Colorado Springs; with nearly 40 different features, the organization has embarked on a mission to repair the stonework structures of the park, many of which dating back to 1907.

“It’s important to restore these historic stone walls because it’s a link to our past,” Peisner said.

In addition to their stonework repair projects, FMVP sponsors many park activities throughout the year.

“We really try to get people out here to enjoy the park the other things besides our musical Monday concerts we have nature walks, we do a tree walk, we a wildflower walk, we also do a bird walk in the spring, so we really want people to realize you know what they have in this park,” said Peisner.

Peisner hopes to help community members recognize and take care of the space and recognize its value to the city.

It’s historic preservation and reconstructive repair, are for a purpose, keeping this park’s character strong.

All of the funds raised for the 2019 Give! Campaign will go toward the repair and preservation of the historic stonework in Monument Valley Park.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.