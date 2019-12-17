GIVE! 2019: Fostering Hope Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fostering Hope Foundation is an organization that supports foster parents in their risk of caring for neglected and abused children.

The organization strives to create an extended family that surrounds and supports foster families, teens and young adults as they age out of foster care and establish their independence.

The volunteers and community partners serve as an extended family to foster parents and to the children entrusted to them. Fostering Hope stays with kids into adulthood, ensuring they always have someone they can count on.

The organization doesn’t license foster families or work within the child welfare system. Fostering Hope walks alongside them to provide the lasting love and relationships a system is not designed to deliver.

Fostering Hope Foundation is looking for volunteers or if you’d like to donate click here.