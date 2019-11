COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — COSILoveYou is dedicated to bringing volunteers and nonprofits together to serve the needs of Colorado Springs, and the great people who call the city home.

Their biggest annual event is CityServeDay, which happens each fall. This year, more than 4,000 people came together at 186 different locations across Colorado Springs to give back.

COSILoveYou is working toward holding even more volunteer events throughout the year.

