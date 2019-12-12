Give! 2019: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

This video was shot by Colin Mihalich.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Children’s Hospital Colorado is participating in the 2019 INDY Give! Campaign.

“It treats the entire family and kids depend on a single person to make their health care decisions,” Greg Raymond, Chief Operating Officer for the hospital said.

One of the hospital trustees said they don’t turn any child away that needs help.

“We want to make sure every single resource is available to the kids who come to our doors,” Sally Hybl said.

The hospital opened in mid-2019 and serves as the main children’s hospital for the Pikes Peak region.

According to their INDY Give! Campaign, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs will care for more than 30,000 patients in 2019. Also, it stated the hospital features the only pediatric emergency department, behavioral health emergency program, surgery center, sleep study center and epilepsy monitoring unit in the region for kids.

If you’d like to donate you can by clicking here.