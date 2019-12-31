GIVE! 2019: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado provides youth facing adversity with strong one-on-one mentors.

Adults in the community volunteer and by simply giving the gift of friendship, these relationships change lives for the better.

The bond between brothers or sisters is not always based on blood, but sometimes through the Big Brother, Big Sisters program.

These adult mentors will be a friend, someone the kids can learn life lessons from and a positive role model for the youth in the community. They have monthly meetups to help strengthen a bond.

Big Brothers Big Sisters said they inspire, ignite and empower potential. They envision a world where all youth achieve their full potential.