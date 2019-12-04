Give! 2019: Ascending to Health Respite Care

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ascending to Health Respite Care is the only organization in the Pikes Peak Region that gives homeless individuals a safe place, a bed, and supportive services to recuperate from a hospital stay.

Respite Care assures that clients will get their medications and be able to follow discharge instructions, reducing the likelihood that they’ll need to return to the emergency room or be readmitted to the hospital, also providing relief to our local hospitals.

Ascending to Health CEO and Founder, Greg Morris along with Jackie Stowe, the Program and Event Coordinator joined FOX21 News at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the IndyGive Campaign and what these donations will be used towards.

Ascending to Health Respite Care also has a special event coming up, the Ugly Sweater Monday Date Night Comedy Show for a Cause.

It’s happening Monday, Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m. at the Funky Little Theater Company located at 1367 Pecan Street. Call the box office now to get tickets – 719-471-4462.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.