Give! 2019: Art on the Streets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Art on the Streets has been bringing sculptures, paintings, and multimedia installations to the corners, medians, and rooftops of Colorado Springs for the past 20 years.

Every year, about a dozen works of art are sprinkled across downtown, in places of interest and surprise. Half of those projects involve local artists, providing them an opportunity for them to springboard their careers.

All of this is funded through donations, which is where the Give! campaign comes into play.

