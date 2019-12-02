GIVE! 2019: ACT II inspires thousands of youth with educational, live theatre productions

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Academy of Community Theatre (ACT II) is a non-profit theatre designed to bring literature to life through the magic of theatre with wholesome, educational, high-quality productions for local schools and the community.

They provide young actors with a safe environment where they can grow in their character and talent.

All of their plays are based upon literature so that the school children can read the book and learn from it at school, then attend a show and watch the book come alive on stage.

Over 6,000 students attend ACT II shows each year.

“With our local schools, we subsidize ticket prices so it’s affordable for kids, but there are some schools called “Title 1″ that are low income, and can’t afford subsidized ticket prices, so we raise money to help them come at no cost to them sometimes,” said Lynn M. Hamilton, Founder and President, Academy of Community Theater.

They recently hosted thousands of students for the production of “A Christmas Carol,” and are looking forward to the spring production of “Flat Stanley Jr.”

“For some of them it’s the only time they’ve seen a live stage production!” said actor David Olson.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.