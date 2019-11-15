Eat, Drink, Give! kicks off annual fundraising campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday night, the Give! campaign kicked off with Eat, Drink, Give! in Colorado Springs.

The event was held at the Energy Resource Center warehouse, where they hosted 41 of the local nonprofits participating in the Indy Give! campaign.

Give! is a year-end philanthropic initiative created to encourage the Pikes Peak region to give back and get involved with local nonprofits.

There was live music, free drinks, free food, and some fun prizes given out during the event, and plenty of giving!

