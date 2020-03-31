Applications open now for Indy Give! 2020

Live Now
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s time to apply for the 2020 Indy Give! campaign.

The annual year-end campaign helps raise money and awareness for Colorado Springs-area nonprofits. Last year, the campaign raised more than $1.6 million for 100 local nonprofits.

Applications are due April 17.

>> Tap here to apply.

Interested nonprofits are invited to attend a free online information session about the campaign. Both of these sessions cover the same material. The sessions are April 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and April 7 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

>> Tap here to sign up for an information session.

