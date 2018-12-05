Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Schriever AFB
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Balloon Fiesta
Top Stories
Pennsylvania homeowner finds naked man singing in kitchen, drinking milk
Top Stories
Winter set to sneak in: First snow and record cold on the way
Man arrested in connection with Pueblo carjacking
Driver killed in El Paso County crash
UCHealth building new medical complex in East Colorado Springs
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Overtime
The Big Game
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Give!
Nonprofits invited to apply for Indy Give! 2019
Give! 2018 raises more than $1.7 million for local nonprofits
Give! 2018: Diakonia
Give! 2018: Springs Rescue Mission
Give! 2018: Teller Senior Coalition
More Give! Headlines
Give! 2018: Mission Medical Center
Give! 2018: Court Care
Give! 2018: Council of Neighbors and Organizations
Give! 2018: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado – Pikes Peak
Give! 2018: TESSA
Give! 2018: Homeward Pikes Peak
Give! 2018: One Nation Walking Together
Give! 2018: UCCS Aging Center
Give! 2018: Paws N Hooves Rescue
Give! 2018: Academy of Community Theatre (ACT II)
Trending Stories
One dead in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs
Body found in burning car in Pueblo
Live Stream
Create cozy custom home decor at AR Workshop
UCHealth building new medical complex in East Colorado Springs