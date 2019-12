COLORADO SPRINGS — Safe Passage helps child victims of abuse tell their story.

For more than 20 years, Safe Passage has supported and protected more than 20,000 child victims and their non-offending caregivers.

Safe Passage is successful thanks to their adult volunteers that help supervise children in the playroom before and after they receive services and administrative volunteers to help answer phones and complete clerical tasks.

