Give! 2019: Homeward Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — Homeward Pikes Peak is an organization in Colorado Spring that believes everyone can recover from addictions and learn to manage severe mental illness. Through five housing programs with intense case management services and access to an outpatient treatment clinic, Homeward Pikes Peak restores hope, dignity, and self-reliance. Clients move from dependency and poverty to wellness and independence. Homeward Pikes Peak works closely with other agencies to bridge between shelter and permanent housing.

Homeward Pikes Peak seeks volunteers for yard maintenance, event execution, and admin tasks. Yoga, meditation and art instructors are also needed. Donations of small furniture and household goods are always needed.

If you’d like to become a volunteer or if you or someone you know could use the help of Homeward Pikes Peak’s services and resources, just visit their website.