(COLORADO) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it’s a perfect time to try some new wine with someone special or some friends. FOX21 News has compiled a list of Colorado wines for any native or transplant to enjoy during this season of love.

These five Colorado companies make wine their business and shared their recommendations for this Valentine’s Day.

Larry Oddo, Owner and CEO of The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey recommends Vineyard Sunset for “those sweethearts that like sweet wine.” It is light and crisp according to the wine notes, with “hints of citrus, watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, and strawberry in the nose and palate. Vineyard Sunset pairs well with ethnic foods like Japanese, Mexican, Thai, Greek, Moroccan, or Chinese. The price for a bottle is $18.

Courtesy: The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey Courtesy: The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey

For those who’d like to impress someone special, Oddo recommends splurging on the Merlot Reserve which boasts notes of “toasty American oak, mocha, and spice complimented by bright notes of cherry and raspberry fruit.” This wine pairs well with buffalo, elk, beef, or pork as well as dark chocolate, brie, smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, and bleu cheeses. The price for a bottle is $36.

Steve Flynn, President and Winemaker with Vino Salida Wine Cellars recommends four wines with simple but sumptuous pairings. The Sweet Reisling is a delicate wine with “aromas of flowers and orchard fruit” and pairs well with a Horchata Bon Bon. The price for a bottle is $29. The Rosato is a “semi-sweet, fruit-forward” wine with notes of strawberry. This pairs well with a raspberry white chocolate Bon Bon. The price for a bottle is $29.

Courtesy: Vino Salida Wine Cellars

The Petite Pearl is a “dry barely aged red wine” with notes of dry cherry and vanilla. This wine pairs well with a cherry ganache Bon Bon. The Cabernet Franc is a “dry, big, and bold cabernet with muscular tannins.” This wine pairs well with a caramel macchiato Bon Bon with espresso. The price for a bottle is $32.

Mead isn’t strictly wine but is great for celebrating a variety of events including love. Tim Martin of Drekar Meadery recommends Freya’s Tears, a “delectable semi-sweet mead with a strong raspberry flavor that we have named in honor of Freya Norse goddess of Love, Fertility, and Magic.” This mead costs $22 a bottle.

Courtesy: Drekar Meadery

Courtesy: Drekar Meadery

The other recommendation from Martin is Lofn’s Gift with lavender and lemon, which has “a subtler flavor than Freya’s Tears but many enjoy the slight cut in sweetness that the lemon provides. This one is named in honor of the Norse goddess of Forbidden love.” This mead costs $22 a bottle.

Both meads pair with dishes of pork or fish best according to Martin, but can also pair with most dishes and desserts with fruits or chocolate.

Avanti’s boasts a variety of wines from reds to desserts. Here are some enticing Valentine’s day options. The Peach Moscato is a “sweet, smooth, wine with a balanced, softer lingering peachy finish. This is peach cobbler in a bottle,” according to the website. This is $20 a bottle. The Blackberry Bliss wine is “smooth and bursting with a mouthful of blackberry bliss.” This is $25 a bottle.

The 3 Amigos wine is a “unique blend of Port, Red Zin, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Syrah. Starts out sweet and finishes dry. Made for couples that one wanted sweet and the other dry,” the website says. This is $28 a bottle. The Reisling is a “balanced acidity with an apricot tangerine nose and a sweet finish.” This is $22 a bottle.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photographer Andrea Vazquez

With a range of wines and a menu to compliment them, Fountain Creek Winery and Eatery has great offerings for Valentine’s Day. From the Bodacious 5, a “Bordeaux style blend of Cabernet, Merlot, Malbec, Petite Verdot and Cabernet Franc” red wine, to the Blanco Lindo, a “blend of Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and Chardonnay” white wine, the winery has plenty of options to celebrate Valentine’s Day with that someone special or a group of friends.