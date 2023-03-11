The condenser microphone was invented at Western Electric in 1916 by E. C. Wente.

(COLORADO) — Super sleuth at home or on the go with FOX21’s Top Five true crime podcasts on Spotify that deserve a spot on your playlist.

Tired of mindless content? Get lost in the world of true crime where you’ll be shown the darker side of human nature and so-called civilized society.

Sword and Scale

Sword and Scale offers the “purest form of true-crime where the raw uncensored audio tells the story,” according to Spotify. Listeners get the full story beyond the news clips through 911 calls, court testimonies, exclusive interviews with victims, and sometimes, even with the perpetrators.

Dive into the underworld of criminal activity with host, Mike Boudet, who doesn’t shy away from the most sickening cases to, “prove that the worst monsters are real.”

Sword and Scale exposes the demented minds behind the most despicable and unthinkable crimes. Boudet holds the mirror to the audience and asks, “‘Is it us versus them? Or are we just like ‘them’ too?'”

Rotten Mango

“Rotten but still a little sweet!” Rotten Mango deep dives into the psychology of killers, pedophiles, and the stories of lesser-known criminals from around the world, according to their website.

Hosted by Stephanie Soo and her mysterious partner in crime, the podcast features cases so gruesome and horrific that make even the most hardened true crime fans shudder and scared of the dark.

Soo’s thorough research and storytelling make you feel like you’re watching the crime unravel before you.

The Last Podcast on the Left

The last Podcast on the Left “laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity.”

Hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski combine lighthearted comedy with all things dark from cults and iconic hauntings to serial killers and cryptid encounters.

Last Podcast On The Left is guaranteed to satisfy your blood lust through all the real and imagined horrors the world has to offer.

Crime Junkie

Crime Junkie is a weekly true crime podcast that’s dedicated to “satisfying your fix.”

If you think you missed your life’s calling to be a detective, you can live vicariously through hosts Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat. The pair will get you hooked into their world of cold cases, conspiracy theories, infamous murders and more.

Flowers is the Founder and CEO of audiochuck, an award-winning media and podcast production company loved by crime thriller enthusiasts for its crave-worthy content and storytelling, according to the Crime Junkie website.

True Crime Guys

“Keep Creepin,” with the True Crime Guys who dissect everything from compelling crimes to the most notorious killers offering plenty of conversation and speculation.

Whatever case hosts Michael and Andy cover, they’re bound to get a nervous chuckle out of their audiences through the occasional tangent and ‘off-the-wall’ theories.