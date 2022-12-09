(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With winter coming to Colorado, the temperatures may not allow for the full enjoyment of outdoor recreational activities. Colorado Springs offers tons of fun things to do indoors that will keep you and your family nice and warm.

Here are FOX21’s Top Five recommendations for indoor activities in Colorado Springs.

Indoor Climbing Gyms

Places like CityRock and Gripstone around Colorado Springs allow visitors to experience the fun and exercise of rock climbing indoors. Most gyms offer a day pass giving potential climbers a full day of climbing along with equipment rentals. There are classes at some gyms that first-time and veteran climbers can take part in to learn more about climbing or get a handle on the basics.

Rock climbing is a great affordable activity the family can enjoy together or alone and is a great workout to keep you in shape.

Local Library

For someone wanting to spend the winter months indoors with a good story, look no further than the local library. Pikes Peak Library District has locations all over the city from Palmer Lake Library up north to Fountain Library in the south.

Libraries offer more than just books and movies to borrow. There are programs for all ages and interests, studios for recording video and audio, equipment rentals, and Makerspaces, which offer access to tools, materials, and machines to bring your creative idea to life.

Most programs and equipment at the local library are free to use so see what your local library has to offer.

Museums

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Colorado Springs is host to more than a few museums that encompass an entire range of interests. There is the Pioneers Museum, Peterson Air and Space Museum, and Colorado Springs Fine Art Center to name a few.

Museums are a great way to get indoors during the colder months. Museums are filled with artifacts and stories from history, such as; the Colorado Springs area, aircraft, travel, or artistic expression. There are tons to see, do and learn in Colorado Springs so stay warm and learn about the place you call home.

The Summit Interquest

The Summit Interquest is an entertainment venue featuring bowling, laser tag, dining, and arcade games. The Summit Interquest offers a large array of activities that will keep you out of the cold for hours.

The Summit’s laser tag is a great way to warm up, moving around the arena while you compete to get the highest score against another team.

If laser tag is not your speed, there are bowling and arcade games. Most arcade games give points that guests can spend on prizes in the shop to take home a memento of their night of fun.

Escape Rooms

Escape rooms are great brain teasers for groups of friends or family. Groups are taken to a room and tasked with solving a series of puzzles and clues to find the exit to the room.

Most escape rooms have an hour time limit for guests to solve the puzzle bringing challenge and excitement as guests race against time to find the exit. Rooms have a theme and story, so no two escape rooms should be the same.

A great experience for a family or group of friends to enjoy away from the cold winds of Colorado.