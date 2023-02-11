(COLORADO SPRINGS) — From outdoor activities and luxury resorts, to exploring the history of Team USA and visiting the U.S. Air Force Academy, there is no shortage of things to do in Colorado Springs.

FOX21 News compiled a list of five popular attractions in the Pikes Peak Region for visitors of Colorado Springs or those who live here and are just looking for something to do.

No matter the weather, there are indoor and outdoor options to explore, which make the perfect outing for any family, couple, or adventure enthusiast.

Garden of the Gods

Sandstone rock formations, views of Pikes Peak, and no shortage of activities for visitors put Garden of the Gods at the top of our list. From jeep and segway tours, to rock climbing and guided nature walks, there is truly something for everyone.

When planning your visit, be sure to stop in at the Visitor and Nature Center for suggestions on activities and options for families.

The Broadmoor

Recently named the #1 hotel and resort in Colorado by U.S. News & World Report, The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs makes the perfect staycation or overnight stay.

Ranked among the best in the world, The Broadmoor Golf Club features two iconic and challenging courses, with beautiful mountain views as the backdrop.

Other activities at the historic resort make The Broadmoor a top pick for families including; a luxurious spa, a shopping plaza, swimming pools, delicious dining options, and childcare services.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Ranked the #3 Best Zoo in North America by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is consistently a top pick for families and visitors alike to the Pikes Peak Region.

Experience the Mountaineer Sky Ride, up-close experiences, and animal demos at CMZoo, with plenty of themed events throughout the year. One of the most popular activities at the zoo is hand-feeding the giraffe herd, which according to CMZoo, “is one of the largest at any zoo in the U.S.”

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

Learn first-hand about the history of Team USA through interactive exhibits and displays at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM), located near downtown Colorado Springs.

Featuring 12 galleries and several artifacts, the USOPM also features a museum shop and cafe for guests looking to dine on-site. The museum was also “named by USA Today as the nation’s Best New Attraction in 2020.”

U.S. Air Force Academy

The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) is the perfect stop for visitors coming into Colorado Springs, with amazing mountain views and plenty of areas to cover.

From a B-52 display to the Chapel Trail, or a visit to the Planetarium and Falcon Stadium, USAFA recommends visitors plan well ahead to ensure they have time to see and explore all their interests.

Guests can stop by the Visitor Center for help in planning their visit, or there is an option to take and plan a self-guided tour.