(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The holidays are here and with the beginning of December, you may be feeling in the festive spirit and looking for a way to celebrate the holidays.

FOX21 News complied five holiday-themed outings in Colorado Springs for those looking for a festive, fun time with the family.

The Broadmoor Gingerbread Display

Getting ready to ‘sleigh’ the holiday-themed displays this December, is The Broadmoor’s annual Gingerbread Display, which comes with wheels, a ton of chocolate, and of course, gingerbread.

According to The Broadmoor, this year’s display pulled inspiration from the Resort’s Founder Spencer Penrose, and his 1937 Flathead V-8 Cadillac Touring Car.

Courtesy: The Broadmoor

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 1 through New Year’s Day, the display will be featured in The Broadmoor’s main building mezzanine. The public is invited to see the display on select dates in December and those can be found here.

According to The Broadmoor, the vintage car gingerbread display is made of everything from powdered sugar, flour, eggs, dark chocolate, baking soda, and heavy cream, just to name a few.

In total, 10 pastry chefs and two carpenters worked an estimated 308 hours on the display.

Electric Moonlight at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is gearing up for its adults-only holiday lights spectacular, as tickets to Electric Moonlight are now available and are expected to sell out.

According to CMZoo, Electric Moonlight will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is for adults 21 years and older only, including no children or infants.

The holiday event will feature all-inclusive samplings of food, beer, wine, and spirits, along with live music including; Ryan Flores, George Whitesell, and A Carpenter’s Daughter, just to name a few.

Electric Moonlight is also a fundraiser for CMZoo and the continued care of its animals. All food and drink samples at the event will be donated by event vendors.

Festival of Lights parade and downtown celebration

The 39th Annual Festival of Lights Parade is back in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 3, and will bring a crowd of more than 40,000 to watch the parade down Tejon Street.

Prior to the parade, which is slated to begin at 5:50 p.m., the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) is teaming up with UCHealth for a Festival of Lights Celebration, which will take place from Noon to 5 p.m. at the USOPM on Dec. 3.

Also, in the parking lot next to the USOPM, the Park Union District will feature a holiday tree farm and other activities along Sierra Madre Street and Vermijo Avenue.

Cowboy Christmas Jubilee at Flying W Ranch

The world-renowned Flying W Wranglers are gearing up for their first holiday show on Thursday, Dec. 1, as the Flying W Ranch is once again bringing back the Cowboy Christmas Jubilee.

The Christmas event runs until Thursday, Dec. 22, and new this year will be a symphony orchestra playing alongside the Wranglers.

The family-friendly event features dinner, kid’s activities, and of course music by the Flying W Wranglers. Shows go all December long and many are already sold out, so get your tickets quick.

Magic of Lights at PPIR

For the first time ever, the Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR) is hosting a drive-thru light display. With more than one million lights, families and all ages are invited to witness the magic from the comfort of their cars.

Families can enjoy the light display through Jan. 1, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night. Tickets are $20 for one vehicle and $40 for a limo or party bus. Tickets can be purchased here.

Each display has about ten miles of LED lighting installed, with ten different colors of LED bulbs used in the show.

Courtesy of PPIR

According to Shelbi Curtis, Senior Director of Operations, it takes about 25-30 minutes to drive through all the lights.