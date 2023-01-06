(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As 2023 gets underway, new businesses, restaurants, and events are moving into downtown Colorado Springs just in time for the first full weekend of the New Year.

The Downtown Partnership has several ideas for family outings, with activities ranging from skating in Acacia Park to art walks around town, and a new casual taqueria on Tejon.

“We’re excited to welcome six new businesses to Downtown Colorado Springs in December, enhancing our incredibly diverse range of restaurants, shops, and services. We believe that even in the face of national economic challenges, the number of new business openings Downtown highlights our economic vitality and the community’s support of these businesses. As we head into 2023, we’re also looking forward to hundreds of new residential units coming online which will further our Downtown’s growth opportunities and live-work-play lifestyle.” Austin Wilson-Bradley, Economic & Community Development Manager, Downtown Partnership



1. AdAmAn Alley

The alleyway between Nevada and Tejon streets downtown is now designated as ‘AdAmAn Alley.’ The project aims to honor the climbers of the AdAmAn Club and its 100th anniversary.

AdAmAn Alley officially opened to the public at the end of December 2022. Those who visit can explore murals, sculptures, historic photographs, and more.

“Coming later this month, the alley will light up nightly with LED fireworks projections over the entryway arch and an animated light show on the interior of the alley,” wrote the Downtown Partnership.

Courtesy: Allison Daniell, Stellar Propeller Studio

Courtesy: Allison Daniell, Stellar Propeller Studio

Courtesy: Allison Daniell, Stellar Propeller Studio

The AdAmAn Club is a nonprofit organization that began in 1922. Every year since its members have summited Pikes Peak to ignite a fireworks display at the stroke of Midnight on New Year’s Eve.

2. First Friday Downtown

Don’t miss out on the First Friday Downtown of 2023! The event, which happens on the first Friday of every month, is free and open to the public.

The event goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature art, live music, and special events, along with dozens of galleries, retailers, and nonprofits.

Various scheduled events will take place at several businesses downtown on Friday, Jan. 6. The Downtown Partnership will continue to update its First Friday Downtown page will local businesses participating each month.

Courtesy: Allison Daniell, Stellar Propeller Studio

Courtesy: Allison Daniell, Stellar Propeller Studio

Courtesy: Allison Daniell, Stellar Propeller Studio

Local businesses taking part include; the Cottonwood Center for the Arts, Bell Brothers Brewing, Kinship Landing, Solar Roast Coffee, and the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, just to name a few.

3. Skate in the Park Special Events

Continuing its stride and Skating through the New Year is Skate in the Park at Acacia Park, and kicking off the month of January are some special events for families to enjoy.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

Skate in the Park at Acacia Park ice skating rink, Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

Skate in the Park at Acacia Park ice skating rink, Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

Skate in the Park at Acacia Park ice skating rink, Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

January is National Skating Month, so Skate in the Park is hosting a series of events to promote skating as a fun way to exercise, get outside, and enjoy the company of friends.

Skate in the Park: January Events

Saturday, Jan. 7 : A day of demos and skating will be sponsored by U.S. Figure Skating from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be staff on-site with freebies and information about local Learn to Skate opportunities and possible Olympic athlete appearances.

: A day of demos and skating will be sponsored by U.S. Figure Skating from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be staff on-site with freebies and information about local Learn to Skate opportunities and possible Olympic athlete appearances. Saturday, Jan. 8: The rink will host ‘Skate with the Colorado College Tigers.’ The public is invited to skate with members of the Hockey Team.

For more information on Skate in the Park and upcoming events, click here.

4. Saturday Walking Tour: Art on the Streets

The 24th annual Art on the Streets public art exhibit is taking place on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m., and event registration is required.

The Art on the Streets program “transforms Downtown streets into an outdoor gallery.”

The hour-long guided tours highlight historic landmarks, contemporary artwork, and cultural highlights of Downtown. Tickets are $10 and include a free beverage.

Art on the Streets, Mike Pach

Art on the Streets, Mike Pach

Art on the Streets, Mike Pach

Art on the Streets, Mike Pach

Art on the Streets, Mike Pach

Those who are interested are encouraged to arrive at 9:30 a.m. at the Wild Goose Meeting House, located at 401 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO, 80903.

5. New Downtown Businesses

Several new restaurants and businesses are open for the New Year and ready for you to check out Downtown. From a casual taqueria to a coffee and cocktail bar, and custom skateboard, gear, and apparel shop — there is something for everyone.

Zocalo: Fusion Tacos and Authentic Street Food

Now located in one of the two storefronts beneath Casa Mundi, Zocalo features fusion tacos and authentic street food.

Zocalo is located at 418 South Tejon Street, Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

For more information and location hours, click here.

Toastique: Gourmet Toasts, Acai Bowls, Soups, and Fruit Smoothies

Toastique is a boutique, gourmet toast, and juice bar, which is now open beneath Casa Mundi. The downtown location comes as the second to open in Colorado Springs.

Toastique is located at 418 South Tejon Street, Suite 140, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

For more information and location hours, click here.

Stir Coffee and Cocktails: Coffee and Cocktail Bar

Stir Coffee and Cocktails is a coffee and cocktail bar that also features breakfast options, sandwiches, salads, and shareable bites.

Stir Coffee and Cocktails is located at 101 North Tejon Street, Suite 102, Colorado Springs, CO, 80903.

For more information and location hours, click here.

Mountainside Skateshop: Custom Skateboard, Gear, and Apparel Shop

Featuring custom skateboards, gear, and apparel, Mountainside Skateshop is now open in the alley behind Coati, at 7 East Cimarron Street, Colorado Springs, CO, 80903.

For more information and location hours, click here.

Art of Fadez Barbershop: Fades, Tapers, Beard Trims, and More

Specializing in fades, tapers, beards, and more, this is the third location for the Art Of Fadez Barbershop in Colorado Springs.

Art Of Fadez Barbershop is located at 209 Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

To schedule a haircut or an appointment at the Downtown location, click here.

Dos Dos: Casual Taqueria and Spicy Sister of Dos Santos

Dos Dos is downtown Colorado Springs’ newest addition and the spicy sister of Dos Santos. The restaurant features made-from-scratch food and specialty margaritas.

Dos Dos is located across from Acacia Park at 131 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO, 80903.

Menu items feature breakfast burritos, tacos, queso, and more.

For a list of Happy Hour Specials and hours, click here.

Whether you are craving tacos, a cocktail, or maybe even a stroll downtown, there are plenty of options to choose from as you celebrate the first full weekend of the New Year.