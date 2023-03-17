(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s no secret that Coloradans love to take their dogs out to enjoy the bountiful trails and open spaces the Centennial State has to offer, but did you know you don’t have to head straight home after that outing with your best friend? Here are FOX21’s top five dog friendly bars and restaurants to take your pooch!

Pub Dog

Pub Dog is a spacious, dog-friendly eatery that offers plenty of delicious food and beverage options, as well as 9,000 combined square feet of outdoor and heated indoor off leash space.

According to their website, Pub Dog is the only restaurant in Colorado where it is legal to dine indoors with your dog. For this reason, they operate on a membership basis, and a small membership fee is added to your bill in order to utilize the space. Once you enter and check in with staff to make a purchase, your dog is free to gallivant to their heart’s content as you sip on a cold beverage or munch from the plentiful food options.

And if your four-legged friend happens to get a tummy growl, there are also food options on the menu for them, including a “bark bowl” of brown rice, carrots, and a choice of protein, and even a craft dog beer!

Courtesy: Pub Dog Colorado

Pub Dog is located on the south side of Highway 24 just south of Old Colorado City, at 2207 Bott Avenue. They are open seven days a week, and offer mimosa specials and happy hours. Check their website for more details and hours of operation.

Lazy Dog Restaurant

If you’re looking for a great place to relax after a fun day of hiking or playing at the dog park, the Lazy Dog Restaurant is a dog friendly restaurant with a delightful patio dining area to enjoy a meal and a beverage with your furry friends.

Their menu boasts plenty of unique options, including tv dinners, international themed “road trip” bowls, salads, sandwiches, burgers, brunch, and more. They also offer a dog menu featuring a grilled hamburger patty or grilled chicken bowl with rice and veggies.

The Lazy Dog Restaurant is located at 7605 North Academy Boulevard, south of Briargate Boulevard.

Cerberus Brewing Company

Cerberus Brewing Company is a six-year-old brewery and restaurant featuring craft beer, a full kitchen with upscale pub food as well as a dog-friendly patio and beer garden.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, you can find something delicious among their plentiful beer selections, from hoppy IPAs, to a dark oatmeal stout, to hard seltzers. Food options range from pretzel knots served with cheddar ale & beer mustard dipping sauce to smoked brisket and gruyere grilled cheese and an array of fresh salads.

Their patio welcomes all well-behaved pups, and they can even accommodate large events with their tent and beer garden.

Cerberus Brewing Company is located at 702 West Colorado Avenue, just west of I-25. They are open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Trinity Brewing Co.

Trinity Brewing Co. is a welcoming brewery on the city’s west side that serves a wide variety of craft beers and an expansive menu of delicious food. They have 40+ taps of beer, wine, gluten-free draft ciders, and a cocktail menu, and their full kitchen caters to vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free, and everyone in between.

Their Garden of the Gods location is just around the corner from Garden of the Gods Park, and their pet-friendly patio offers a stunning view of Pikes Peak, with cozy lighting after the sun sets. Trinity also offers brunch specials on Saturdays and Sundays, featuring huge food portions, mimosa flights, and “Trinity Mary’s.”

First responders, veterans, and active duty military receive 10% off all dine-in and carry out as well.

Trinity Brewing Co. is located at 1466 Garden of the Gods Road, just west of Centennial Boulevard.

Shuga’s

Shuga’s is a cozy Downtown restaurant specializing in eclectic international fare and an extensive brunch menu. Their back patio is tucked away beneath plentiful shade from the hot sun in the summer, but you can still catch a glimpse of the Rocky Mountains as you enjoy a cold beer or glass of wine with your meal.

The patio is dog friendly, and staff will provide your pup a bowl of water so they too can relax after a day of play.

Shuga’s offers a balanced menu of beer, wine, and craft cocktails, as well as snack boards, sandwiches, soups, salads, and fresh bruschetta. They serve brunch from 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, which you can enjoy with any of their selection of espresso offerings.

Shuga’s is located at the corner of South Cascade Avenue and West Rio Grande Street, at 702 S. Cascade Ave. Night owls are welcome, as Shuga’s is open until midnight seven days a week.