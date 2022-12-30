(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The holidays are a wonderful time to enjoy the company of family and friends with a libation in hand, toasting to the end of a year and the fresh start ahead. If you’re looking to venture beyond the usual selections of wine and beer, look no further – here are FOX21’s top five places to grab a creative craft cocktail!

The Burrowing Owl

The Burrowing Owl is one of the only fully vegan bars and restaurants in Colorado Springs, serving delicious vegan recreations of comfort food favorites like Sloppy Joe’s and Mac and Cheese, as well as soups, salads, sandwiches, curries, and more. Whether your lifestyle is vegan or not, their food truly stacks up against some of the best.

Aside from their wonderful food and snacks, a warm, cozy atmosphere and some of the most knowledgeable and friendly staff, the Burrowing Owl also boasts an incredibly wide selection of beers, ciders, and of course, craft cocktails.

They make a variety of batch cocktails- pre-made alcoholic drinks made in large batches, so if you find one you love, you can count on it tasting the same every time. They utilize delicious and unique infused vinegars for several of the drinks, which we know sounds weird, but you’ve got to taste it to believe it.

We recommend “The Mother” – a simple yet delightful mix of whiskey, apple cider vinegar, and agave nectar that truly packs a punch. Other standouts include the Coconut Sap made with coconut vinegar, and Adult Chocolate Milk, made with almond milk, peanut butter, and Benchmark Bourbon.

The Burrowing Owl is located near the Broadmoor Neighborhood, at 1791 South 8th Street, Unit H, and is open 11 a.m. – midnight every day, 364 days a year. Closed Memorial Day.

Tokki

Tokki is a Koren cocktail bar and event venue offering traditional Korean Tokki (Tapas) and live music. If their food menu isn’t mouthwatering enough, with Bulgogi lettuce wraps and seasonal ramen bowls, their cocktail menu is sure to spark your interest no matter what flavors you prefer.

There is no shortage of creativity on their cocktail menu, from character-inspired drinks like the Grogu, or Baby Yoda; a fiery Rabbit-In-The-Hole, literally on fire; to a Unicorn Fart that changes colors, there is something for every palate on their cocktail menu.

Staff at Tokki said the most popular aesthetic drinks are the Grogu and the Bloody Kimchee, and the most popular flavors are the Thai Spiced Old Fashion and Japanese Manhattan. And if you’re looking for something completely out-of-this-world colorful, try the Unicorn Fart or Silly Rabbit.

Tokki is located at 182 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, and they are open Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.​, Saturday – Sunday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Principal’s Office

​Principal’s Office is located inside the historic Ivywild School, which was built in 1916 and originally served the community as an elementary school. The school was closed in 2009, and shortly thereafter, the idea was formed to move the wildly popular Bristol Brewing Company into the space, along with a bakery, espresso/cocktail bar, delicatessen and office space.

The Ivywild School is now a bustling community space, offering delicious food and multiple drink options, as well as art and architecture to admire as you wander the century-old halls. One of those offerings is Principal’s Office – a pub-style bar with a warm and cozy environment, featuring unique lighting and exposed brick walls, much more inviting than being called to an actual principal’s office.

The cocktail menu is divided into academic categories, with themed drinks named after profound works in Reading and Writing, Math and Science, and Arts and Music. They also feature a seasonal mule with every menu change, which staff said is a crowd favorite in part due to their house-made ginger beer.

Principal’s Office said their most unique drink right now is the Sappho’s Sidepiece, which is a deconstructed Sidecar that utilizes a spicy cocktail meringue for the citrus component. Staff favorites are the Event Horizon, which uses the industry favorite Fernet Branca to create a spiced apple Manhattan of sorts, and the Hollaback Flip, a classic flip with cognac and a banana creme liqueur.

Visit Principal’s Office inside the Ivywild School, south of I-25 at the Motor City Curve, at 1604 South Cascade Avenue.

The Rabbit Hole

The Rabbit Hole is a one-of-a-kind Alice In Wonderland themed restaurant that’s just one little jaunt down the rabbit hole – literally. You can find it underground in Downtown Colorado Springs, just venture down the subway entrance off of North Tejon Street and find yourself in a subterranean wonderland.

You’ll find no shortage of delightful food and drink at the Rabbit Hole, with 21 unique craft cocktails on their “Drink Me” menu. According to Bar Manager and Head Bartender, Zoe Marszalek, their signature cocktail, the White Rabbit, is a true experience. It’s a creamy vodka-based cocktail that can be enjoyed for dessert or between courses, and it’s garnished with a flaming marshmallow!

Another exceptionally loved beverage is The Alice. Inspired by the traditional French 75, The Alice is served in a martini glass, using local Gin and Creme de Violette by Lee’s Spirits. The blue/violet hues mimic the shade of Alice’s dress, and paired with a lemon twist, it will have you grinning ear to ear, not unlike the Cheshire Cat.

The Rabbit Hole is a hugely popular local treasure, so be sure to make a reservation to avoid a wait for a table. The entrance to the Rabbit Hole can be found at 101 North Tejon Street, on the north side of East Kiowa Street.

The Wobbly Olive

The Wobbly Olive is a bar and restaurant in the First & Main Town Center on the city’s east side, just outside the Cinemark Carefree Circle movie theater. If you’re thinking of grabbing a drink and a bite before seeing the next blockbuster, this is the place to go.

You can belly-up at the bar, grab a table in the dining room, or take a drink out to the patio and enjoy a nice evening around their fire pit. They offer a variety of small and large plates, including salads, bacon-wrapped shrimp, blackened Mahi-Mahi tacos, and truffle mushroom risotto.

The Wobbly Olive’s cocktail menu also boasts five entire pages of craft cocktails, so no matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll find something right up your alley. They offer tried-and-true classics, like a Dirty Colorado Martini and Bourbon Old Fashioned, as well as some off-the-wall flavors, like the C.H.O.L.O – a mix of Tequila, Mezcal, ancho Chile liqueur, fresh lime juice, mango cordial, and habanero shrub.

The Wobbly Olive is located at 3317 Cinema Point, just left of the entrance to the Cinemark theater. They are open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, so if you run out of time before your movie, stop in for a nightcap.