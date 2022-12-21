(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — With the blustery and frigid arctic air blast about to hit, FOX21 News has aggregated these hot drink recipes to keep warm.

1. Red Wine Hot Chocolate (from ImmEatThat)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup milk

1 cup red wine

1/3 cup dark chocolate chunks

Directions:

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine milk and chocolate chips. Whisk constantly until chocolate is melted into milk and you have a thick and creamy chocolate milk. Pour in red wine and heat until everything is hot. Pour into two mugs or six to eight smaller glasses.

The author, Kylie Mitchell, notes that the drink is really rich and recommends it be served in smaller glasses for sipping.

2. Hot Dulce de Leche (from Food Network)

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

1/2 cup dulce de leche

Directions:

Heat the milk and dulce de leche in a saucepan, whisking until frothy. Pour and sprinkle with ground cinnamon. (Add a shot of rum, if desired.)

3. White Chocolate Chai (from Food Network)

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 ounces chopped white chocolate

1 tsp chai spice blend

Directions:

Heat ingredients in a saucepan, whisking until hot. Serve and top with whipped cream and chai spice.

4. Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider (from The Recipe Rebel)

Ingredients:

1 liter apple juice unsweetened

2 cups orange juice pure unsweetened

1 liter cranberry juice unsweetened

1/4 to 1/2 cup of sugar (or other sweetener)(to taste)

3 cinnamon sticks whole

1/8 tsp ground cloves

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a 4 quart or larger slow cooker and stir. Cook for at least 3-4 hours on low or until hot. Keep warm as long as needed on the low or warm setting. The author, Ashley Fehr, notes that leftovers refrigerate wonderfully and reheat just fine.

5. Burnt Honey Gingerbread Latte (from the National Honey Board)

Ingredients:

3 fl. oz. Burnt Honey Syrup (recipe here)

2 oz. (double shot) espresso

as needed whole milk

as garnish whipped cream

as garnish gingerbread cookie crumbles

Directions:

Combine Burnt Honey Syrup and espresso at the bottom of a glass mug. Top with steamed milk. Follow the whipped cream and gingerbread cookie crumbles.

Stay warm through the holidays with someone special or the whole family with these hot drinks.