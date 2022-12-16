(SPONSORED) — The mission of Pueblo Transit is to provide safe, reliable, and timely transit service to the public. They saw its ridership increase by 56% compared to August last year. So, what does the future look like for Pueblo Transit after such a successful summer season? Krista Witiak takes a look with the Director of the Pueblo Transit System, Benjamin Valdez.

Ridership numbers for Pueblo Transit after participating in the Zero Fare for Better Air Program were higher than anyone expected! Helping to gain back all of the lost ridership due to the pandemic.

To learn more about the Pueblo Transit System, visit pueblo.us/104/Pueblo-Transit.