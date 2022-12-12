(SPONSORED) — One local non-profit organization has been helping southern Colorado prosper for over 50 years! The Southern Colorado Economic Development District’s (SCEDD) purpose is to support the economic development efforts for southeastern Colorado counties. Krista Witiak visits with their Communications and Outreach Coordinator, learning all about how you use the Community Navigator Pilot Program.

The Community Navigator Pilot Program meets underserved southern Colorado small business entrepreneurs where they are to assess their needs and cover resource gaps to help them sustain, or grow, their ventures.

For more information about SCEDD or the Community Navigator Pilot Program, visit scedd.com.